Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Lessened by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $1,496,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 100.2% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,532,000 after buying an additional 297,354 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Atlassian by 36.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,361,000 after buying an additional 253,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Atlassian by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 452,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000,000 after buying an additional 241,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $294.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.74 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

