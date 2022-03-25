AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of T traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.84. 31,578,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,630,922. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. AT&T has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

