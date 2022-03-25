Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 53 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $214.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.70 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

