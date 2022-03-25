Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 264.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $28.23 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

