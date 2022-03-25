Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $236.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $213.65 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

