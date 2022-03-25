Aurora Cannabis Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 72,601 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 365% compared to the average daily volume of 15,613 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 482.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 310,478 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,435,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 169,935 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

NYSE ACB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,938. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $874.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

