Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($9.48) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AUTO. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.54) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.73) to GBX 860 ($11.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 598 ($7.87) to GBX 601 ($7.91) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 701.78 ($9.24).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 653.80 ($8.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a one year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.89). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 655.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 663. The stock has a market cap of £6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.