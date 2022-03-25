Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Trimmed by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,713,000 after acquiring an additional 76,706 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,760,000 after acquiring an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Autodesk by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,846,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $811,732,000 after acquiring an additional 288,081 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Europe reduced their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $213.05 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.29 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 95.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.20 and a 200-day moving average of $265.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

