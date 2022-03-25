Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $80.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.65. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.