Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $700.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $664.82 and a 200 day moving average of $651.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $484.54 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

