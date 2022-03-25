Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000.
AVUS stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.65 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average is $77.01.
