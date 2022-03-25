Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $166.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

