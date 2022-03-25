Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.80 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.37. 15,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,303. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

AVID has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

