Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 109.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Avinger has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 797.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 52,153.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares in the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

