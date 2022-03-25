Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 109.27% and a negative net margin of 162.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS.
AVGR opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $17.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.71. Avinger has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $32.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGR shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Avinger (Get Rating)
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.