Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGRGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 109.27% and a negative net margin of 162.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS.

AVGR opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $17.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.71. Avinger has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGR shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avinger by 797.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avinger by 52,153.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avinger by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

