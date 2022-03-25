Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Down 95.1% in March

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the February 28th total of 51,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYLA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

AYLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

