Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.10. 45,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,435,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,536,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,091 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Azul by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 754,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,144,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Azul by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,503,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after buying an additional 745,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

