B. Riley Increases Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target to $26.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.74% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

