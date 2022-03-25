B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Cormark

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTO. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

Get B2Gold alerts:

TSE BTO opened at C$5.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.