BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $433.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 710 ($9.35) to GBX 830 ($10.93) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 301,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BAE Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

