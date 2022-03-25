Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104.60 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 106.20 ($1.40). Approximately 1,482,908 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,311,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.41).

The stock has a market capitalization of £381.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU)

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

