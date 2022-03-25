Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 108,270 shares.The stock last traded at $21.56 and had previously closed at $22.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.27.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $1.3307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,571,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

