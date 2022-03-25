Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

BAC stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

