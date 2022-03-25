Bao Finance Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $56,094.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.40 or 0.07042433 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,048.42 or 0.99668290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00044461 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

