Barclays Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €150.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($163.74) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($191.21) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €160.25 ($176.10).

Shares of ML opened at €119.55 ($131.37) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($143.79). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €134.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €136.47.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

