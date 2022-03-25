Barclays Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €90.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($100.00) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nemetschek currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €86.83 ($95.42).

NEM stock opened at €87.54 ($96.20) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €53.20 ($58.46) and a fifty-two week high of €116.15 ($127.64). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

