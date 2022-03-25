Barclays Downgrades The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) to Underweight

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 75 ($0.99). Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

RTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.65) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 125 ($1.65).

RTN opened at GBX 64.93 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £496.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.84). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.87.

In other news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($101,369.14).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

