Barclays Lowers Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $41.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Shares of PDD opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.04. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $152.06.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

