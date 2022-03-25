Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Senior (LON:SNR)

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 137 ($1.80) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senior currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 113.95 ($1.50).

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 131.10 ($1.73) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 135.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. The company has a market capitalization of £549.86 million and a PE ratio of 23.18. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.46).

In other news, insider Ian King acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £142,000 ($186,940.49). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($32,385.47). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 155,000 shares of company stock worth $20,790,000.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

