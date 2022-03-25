Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Rating) rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €59.36 ($65.23) and last traded at €59.17 ($65.02). Approximately 3,771,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €58.66 ($64.46).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.