BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) CEO Sells $16,557.10 in Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQGet Rating) CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $16,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffery Crivello also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 18th, Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of BBQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $59,914.15.

BBQ opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $158.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 21.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBQ. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in BBQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,699,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BBQ by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BBQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BBQ by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BBQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

