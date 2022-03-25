BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.64.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
BCE stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. BCE has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $56.33.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.34%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,780,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $236,372,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in BCE by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,450 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in BCE by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $81,606,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
