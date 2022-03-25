Beacon (BECN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,467.00

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $808,007.06 and approximately $26,467.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014268 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

