Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLCM shares. TheStreet raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

