Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in March

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Bénéteau stock remained flat at $$16.50 during trading on Friday. Bénéteau has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Bénéteau from €18.00 ($19.78) to €19.00 ($20.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.