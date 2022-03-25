Berenberg Bank Analysts Give GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) a €49.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GFT opened at €42.30 ($46.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.67. GFT Technologies has a 12 month low of €14.40 ($15.82) and a 12 month high of €47.50 ($52.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €42.42 and a 200 day moving average of €38.90.

GFT Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

