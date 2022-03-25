Berenberg Bank Cuts Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target to GBX 3,500

Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($48.71) to GBX 3,500 ($46.08) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLN. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.98) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.71) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($35.11) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.86) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,447.22 ($45.38).

LON DLN opened at GBX 3,106 ($40.89) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,214.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,380.85. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,797 ($36.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 53.50 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.68), for a total value of £20,888.40 ($27,499.21).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

