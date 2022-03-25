Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

NYSE BHLB opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $31.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

