Big Data Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $402,611.00 (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $402,611.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Big Data Protocol

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 42,030,856 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

