BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $35.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59. BigCommerce has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,149 shares of company stock worth $4,033,037 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $113,940,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $52,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,226,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in BigCommerce by 18.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after buying an additional 718,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 26.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,656,000 after buying an additional 711,750 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

