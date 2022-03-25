Binance USD Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Binance USD has a market cap of $17.66 billion and approximately $6.71 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00036261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00113803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,651,248,754 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.