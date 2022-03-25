Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $550.75.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,491,000 after acquiring an additional 350,215 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after acquiring an additional 172,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $435.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $347.88 and a one year high of $543.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.27.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

