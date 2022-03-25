Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.07.

TSE:BIR traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.25. 2,413,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,401. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.54 and a 1-year high of C$8.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

