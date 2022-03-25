Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BRDS stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30. Bird Global has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth about $796,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Valor Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,437,000. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

