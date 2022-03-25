Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bit Digital Inc. is an emerging bitcoin mining company. Bit Digital Inc., formerly known as Golden Bull Limited, is headquartered in New York, U.S. “

BTBT stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. Bit Digital has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bit Digital will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,382,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 207,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 68,039 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital (Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

