Bitzeny Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,533.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (ZNY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $33,533.00 and $25.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00278640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00013500 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.