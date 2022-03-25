BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ’s Restaurants have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line missed the consensus mark for the second straight quarter. Pre-opening costs, marketing expenses, and rise in labor, meat and seafood costs have been weighing on margins. The rise in general and administrative expenses remains a concern. However, robust off-premise sales and recovery in comps bode well. In fourth-quarter 2021, comps increased 45.6% year over year. The company generated record fourth-quarter revenues despite the ongoing labor constraints and the significant impact of the Omicron surge (that started in December). Of late, earnings estimates for 2022 have remained stable.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BJRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.42.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $629.08 million, a P/E ratio of -158.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.09. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $291.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $1,569,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,564,000 after acquiring an additional 111,195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

