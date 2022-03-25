BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up to $7.48

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.76. BlackBerry shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 128,311 shares.

BB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 79,583.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 143.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

