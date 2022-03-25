BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.36) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.78 ($2.60).
