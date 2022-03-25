BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.36) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.78 ($2.60).

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

