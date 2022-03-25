Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Blade Air Mobility reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of -0.21. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

